July 30, 2019 / 2:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

California renewable energy program violates PURPA – 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

The California Public Utilities Commission violated federal law by capping the amount of electricity that investor-owned utilities must buy from small renewable-energy-generating facilities and by periodically lowering the price the utilities must pay, a U.S. appeals court held on Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2017 decision by a lower court in San Francisco, which invalidated both a special program for qualified facilities (QFs) generating up to three megawatts annually and a “Standard Contract” option available to QFs generating up to 20 megawatts each year.

