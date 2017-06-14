CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-At least 3 people injured in San Francisco shooting -local media

(Corrects first paragraph to say United Parcel Service facility ... instead of ... United Postal Service facility)

June 14 (Reuters) - At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported.

San Francisco police on Twitter confirmed a shooting had taken place and advised people to avoid the area.

The suspect was hospitalized in police custody, local media reported.

Victims were taken to the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, spokesman Brent Andrew said. He said he could not say how many patients were taken to the hospital or give their conditions.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had died.

The shooting occurred in the area of a United Parcel Service facility, CBS San Francisco and other local media outlets reported, citing authorities. A San Francisco police representative could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)