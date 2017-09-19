FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court blocks San Francisco's ordinance for soda health warnings
September 19, 2017 / 3:41 PM / in a month

Appeals court blocks San Francisco's ordinance for soda health warnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday sided with the beverage industry, granting a preliminary injunction to block a San Francisco ordinance mandating health warnings for soda.

A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the plaintiffs, including the American Beverage Association and the California Retailers Association, were likely to succeed with their claim that the ordinance was unjustified and violated commercial speech under the First Amendment.

The panel said the lower court was wrong in denying the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, granting the injunction and sending it back to the lower court. (Reporting by Ben Klayman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
