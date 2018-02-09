California top court allows prosecutors' civil action for deadly workplace accident

The California Supreme Court on Thursday revived the Orange County district attorney’s civil prosecution against a plastic parts manufacturer for allegedly maintaining a hazardous work environment.

In a unanimous decision, the high court ruled the federal Occupational Safety and Health Act does not preempt the claims against Solus Industrial Innovations, which were brought under state unfair competition and fair advertising laws.

