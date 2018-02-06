FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018

California wage laws cover offshore oil workers – 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

California’s wage and hour laws apply to oil-drilling platforms fixed to the Outer Continental Shelf a few miles off the state’s coastline, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a potential class action against Houston-based Parker Drilling Management Services in a case of first impression on the choice-of-law provision of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which instructs courts to look to applicable state laws unless they are “inconsistent” with federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BYmvfy

