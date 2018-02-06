California wage laws cover offshore oil workers – 9th Circuit

California’s wage and hour laws apply to oil-drilling platforms fixed to the Outer Continental Shelf a few miles off the state’s coastline, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a potential class action against Houston-based Parker Drilling Management Services in a case of first impression on the choice-of-law provision of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which instructs courts to look to applicable state laws unless they are “inconsistent” with federal law.

