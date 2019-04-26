L.A. County sues Southern California Edison over Woolsey fire -LA Times

April 25 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County sued Southern California Edison on Thursday, alleging that the company’s damaged electrical equipment may have sparked the Woolsey fire that engulfed Malibu and nearby neighborhoods, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeks millions of dollars in damages related to the fire, according to the report lat.ms/2GFHBVG.

Southern California Edison said that, as is the case with litigation, it could not comment on any lawsuits associated with the Woolsey Fire.

In December 2018, the utility informed regulators that it was investigating whether the devastating wildfire that burnt 97,000 acres near the Malibu coast may have been caused by contact between a wire that provides pole support and a live wire. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)