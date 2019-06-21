UPDATE 1-California governor proposes $21 billion wildfire fund -media

(Adds details from governor’s report and statements from utility and lawmaker)

By Alex Dobuzinskis

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a fund of up to $21 billion to help utilities pay for future wildfire damage, media reports said on Friday.

The reported proposal by the state’s Democratic governor follows the bankruptcy filing of San Francisco-based utility PG&E Corp, which anticipates $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that have been blamed on its equipment.

Newsom has proposed two models for the fund, the media reports said.

One model would place the reserve at $10.5 billion, to be funded by extending a surcharge on electricity bills, and the second model would raise the value to $21 billion by including a multibillion-dollar insurance policy paid for by utilities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

State-issued bonds would be used to securitize the fund, the WSJ said.

Newsom’s office on Friday released a report on the state’s response to wildfires, which included mention of a Wildfire Recovery Fund but did not detail its structure.

Utilities in California would have to spend a combined $3 billion on wildfire safety measures to qualify for aid from the fund, the governor’s report said.

Since 2000, California has endured 15 of its 20 most destructive wildfires in state history and Newsom, in a statement, blamed climate change for much of the increased risk from fires.

“Wildfires don’t discriminate - they are a rural, suburban and urban danger,” Newsom said.

UTILITIES’ CHOICE

Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric would decide if they prefer a $10.5 billion fund or the $21 billion fund and PG&E would be forced to join whatever option they chose, according to the WSJ, which cited Newsom’s aides.

“PG&E’s leadership is committed to continuing to work with the governor and all stakeholders on shared solutions that will compensate wildfire victims fairly and equitably and mitigate the ever-growing threat of wildlife risk,” the utility said in a statement.

The proposed fund would need to be created by lawmakers in the state legislature.

“The legislature has been working diligently on addressing wildfire risks, and I appreciate the time and thought Governor Newsom has taken on this critical issue,” state Senator Bill Dodd, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“We look forward to carefully vetting the details of his draft and engaging in a collaborative process to develop a solution,” he said.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that PG&E Corp has been proposing a $14 billion fund to deal with past claims from wildfires. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis Editing by Susan Thomas and Tom Brown)