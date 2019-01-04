PG&E seeks to make changes to its board

Jan 4 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp, the electricity provider in the northern California region ravaged by a deadly wildfire, said it was searching for new directors at its holding company and its utility subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

A deadly wildfire in California in November has all but obliterated the mountain community of Paradise. While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, PG&E had reported equipment problems near the origin of the fire around the time it began.

PG&E said it is working with a leading search firm to identify new directors and is interviewing several candidates. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)