June 5 (Reuters) - Troubled power utility PG&E Corp has spoken to lawmakers for arranging an about $11 billion fund to settle claims related to wildfires, Bloomberg reported here on Wednesday.

San Francisco-based PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after facing liabilities of more than $30 billion in the wake of Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recent times. (Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)