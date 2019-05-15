PG&E lines blamed for deadliest wildfire in California history

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Reuters) - State fire investigators have determined that transmission lines owned by Pacific Gas & Electric Co caused the deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record in California, a blaze that killed 85 people last year, officials said on Wednesday.

Shares of San Francisco-based PG&E fell 3.1 percent in after-hours trading following release of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) statement announcing findings of its investigation of the November 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles Editing by Leslie Adler)