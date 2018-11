Nov 14 (Reuters) - A group of three law firms has filed lawsuit against PG&E Corp alleging negligence and health and safety code violations by the utility company in California’s deadliest ever wildfire and seeking damages for victims of the fire.

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 13 in the San Francisco County Superior Court by the law firms, which collectively call themselves Northern California Fire Lawyers. PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Nick Carey)