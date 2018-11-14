UPDATE 1-Lawsuit filed against PG&E for California wildfire victims

(Adds details of lawsuit, background)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A group of three law firms has filed a lawsuit against PG&E Corp alleging negligence and health and safety code violations by the utility company in California’s deadliest wildfire that has killed at least 48 people, seeking damages for multiple victims.

The “Camp Fire,” which began last Thursday, has all but wiped out the Sierra foothills town of Paradise in Butte County, about 175 miles (280 km) north of San Francisco, that was overrun by flames and largely incinerated.

Searchers looking for the remains of victims in the charred ruins of Paradise were set to expand their operation on Wednesday as firefighters stepped up efforts to contain the blaze.

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 13 in San Francisco County Superior Court by the law firms, which collectively call themselves Northern California Fire Lawyers.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.