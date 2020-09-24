Law grads with disabilities square off with California Bar over upcoming exam

The State Bar of California and the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) pushed back this week against claims that the state is discriminating against disabled aspiring lawyers in its upcoming bar exam, which is set to take place mostly online next month.

After the exam was postponed from July to October and turned into a remote test for most examinees, three disabled law school graduates claimed in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that the state bar “disregarded the needs and rights of a small number of test-takers” with disabilities by forcing them to take the exam in person. Next Tuesday a federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments in their bid for a restraining order and preliminary injunction that would force the state to let them take the exam “remotely with accommodations.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33WNFDF