ACLU renews bias, privacy warnings over looming California bar exam

With the California bar exam just days away, the American Civil Liberties Union has renewed privacy and bias warnings over the use of software from ExamSoft for the mostly online exam.

In a letter to California’s supreme court justices on Thursday, the ACLU’s California chapters said the state’s use of ExamSoft for remote proctoring will have “discriminatory impacts,” citing what it claims is “inherently biased” facial recognition technology. The letter also warned that the software could “contravene” the California Consumer Privacy Act.

