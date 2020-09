California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to extend business-to-business and employee-related exemptions under the state’s consumer privacy law that were set to expire this year.

The bill, AB 1281, extends the exemptions under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to January 2022. Newsom, a Democrat, announced that he signed the bill Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jhG5Kh