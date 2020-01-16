Funds News
January 16, 2020 / 7:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Smart meter firm Calisen confirms London IPO plan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Smart meter provider Calisen confirmed on Thursday it will seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange next month, with a 300 million pounds ($391.08 million) share offer that could set a 1.5 billion valuation on the private equity-owned firm.

The offering will comprise of new shares and existing shared owned by KKR and other manager investors, the company said.

The final offer price will be determined following a book-building process, with admission currently expected in February.

Net proceeds from the listing will be used to support future growth and repay company debt, it said.

Calisen is targeting a free float of at least 25% and said up to a further 15% of the total offer size could be made available subject to demand. ($1 = 0.7671 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below