UPDATE 1-Energy assets owner Calisen eyes London stock market debut

(Adds valuation from source)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure firm Calisen Group is eyeing a valuation of between 1.3 billion pounds and 1.5 billion pounds in a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange, a source familiar with transaction said on Thursday.

The firm, owned by private equity firm KKR, expects to raise about 300 million pounds ($393 million) from the sale of new shares, it said it a statement. The offering will also comprise a share sale by some current shareholders.

A successful listing will make the company one of the first to debut in London this year, following a weak year for capital raising.

Calisen consists of two businesses - Calvin Capital, through which it owns and manages a portfolio of domestic electricity and gas meters, and Lowri Beck, under which it carries out installation, meter reading and maintenance services on behalf of energy retailers.

The company said net proceeds from the initial public offering will be used to support growth, repay debt and fund existing and new contracts relating to the smart meter roll-out in Britain.

Calisen is a part of the government-mandated roll-out of an estimated 51.2 million smart energy meters in homes across Britain.

Credit Suisse, KKR Capital Markets, Citigroup and HSBC Bank, Barclays Bank and Goldman Sachs will be the joint bookrunners for the proposed IPO. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)