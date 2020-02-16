Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
Caltex Australia gives due diligence access to Couche-Tard

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Takeover target Caltex Australia Ltd said on Monday it would allow Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc to conduct additional due diligence, after the Canadian firm raised its buyout offer to A$8.80 billion ($5.91 billion) last week.

Caltex, the oil refiner and convenience store firm, said in a statement its board believed it was in the interests of shareholders to engage further with Couche-Tard.

The company said the due diligence will be on a non-exclusive basis. ($1 = 1.4883 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

