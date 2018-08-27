Caltex Australia's H1 profit at low end of guidance as fuel prices hurt margin

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Caltex Australia said its half-year underlying profit rose 1 percent, at the low end of its own guidance, as higher crude prices and corporate costs hurt margins.

Net profit on a ‘replacement cost’ basis came in at A$296 million ($217 million), for the six months to June 30, up from A$294 million in the previous year.

The company in June had forecast half-year underlying profit between A$295 million and A$315 million.

The company said it would pay A$0.57 per share as an interim dividend, down from A$0.60 per share for the first half of 2017.