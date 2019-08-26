REFILE-Caltex Australia posts a 54% drop in half-year profit

Corrections News
Caltex Australia posts a 54% drop in half-year profit

(Corrects date in dateline)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia reported a 54% fall in half-year profit on Tuesday, at the upper end of its own guidance, hurt by weakness in refining margins amid higher crude prices.

Net profit on a “replacement cost” basis came in at A$135 million ($91.18 million) for the six months to June 30. It had forecast profit to more than halve to between A$120 million and A$140 million in June.

The petrol station owner and convenience store owner reported A$296 million in the previous year.

$1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

