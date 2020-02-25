Caltex talking to "a number of parties" other than announced suitors - interim CEO

MELBOURNE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia is talking to “a number of parties” in addition to its announced suitors, Alimentation Couche-Tard and Britain’s EG Group, about potential transactions, interim Chief Executive Matthew Halliday said on Tuesday.

“We continue to engage with a range of other parties in relation to the situation, so it remains a very active space,” Halliday told reporters after Caltex reported a more than 38% drop in annual underlying profit.

Halliday declined to say how many other parties Caltex was talking to. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)