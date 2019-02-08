UK competition watchdog clears CareTech-Cambian deal

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britian’s competition watchdog on Friday decided against referring the completed deal between CareTech Holdings Plc and Cambian Group for a Phase-2 investigation.

British social care services CareTech bought rival Cambian for 372 million pounds ($472.66 million) in August last year.

"CMA has cleared the completed acquisition by CareTech Holdings Plc of Cambian Group Plc," UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement bit.ly/2I1kQ18. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)