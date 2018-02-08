FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 8, 2018 / 4:13 AM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Cambodia launches $262 mln cement plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* Cambodia launched a $262 million cement production facility on Thursday in Kampot province in the southwest. The plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

* The cement facility was set up to meet rising demand from the booming construction sector, said Hun Sen.

* The investment in the plant is by Chip Mong Insee Cement Corporation, a joint venture of domestic conglomerate Chip Mong Group and Thailand’s Siam City Cement Company.

* The plant has the capacity to produce more than 5,000 tonnes of cement per day, says the Cambodian govt.

* The value of construction projects in Cambodia rose more than 22 percent to $6.4 billion in 2017 from the previous year, according to official figures, showing the impact of a boom driven by Chinese investors. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.