FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 2, 2018 / 12:03 PM / in 2 hours

Cambodia economy to grow 7.25 pct this year, says IMF

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cambodia’s economic growth should stay at 7.25 percent this year and 7 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

* Bank credit, increasingly lent to the real estate sector, is expected to grow around 20 percent this year and along with credit quality and unregulated lending by real estate developers, continues to pose risks to financial and macroeconomic stability, Jarkko Turunen, who led the IMF team on a visit to Cambodia, told a news conference.

* National Bank of Cambodia has taken several policy measures to ease the risks, including introducing capital conservation safeguard and liquidity management, Turunen said.

* The IMF urged the government to accelerate reforms in the health and education sectors to achieve the target growth rate of 7 percent over the medium term, and improve business climate by lowering energy costs, better human resources and infrastructure. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.