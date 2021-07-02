Cambodia reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A Cambodian army member vaccinates a person inside a red zone with strict lockdown measures, amidst the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File Photo

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia reported 32 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, a record daily increase, as authorities warned of the risk of a new wave of infections driven by the Delta variant.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded one of the world’s smallest virus caseloads, but an outbreak first detected in late February has driven up total cases to 52,350, with 660 deaths.

In a speech on Thursday, Prime Minister Hun Sen warned of the risk of another wave.

“There could be a third wave if no action is taken in time, because now there is a new outbreak caused by the Delta variant, and not just in Cambodia, but in the world,” Hun Sen said.

Hun Sen said patients with the variant, which was first detected in India, will be treated separately and be quarantined for 21 days after recovery.