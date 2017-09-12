FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2017 / 7:45 AM / a month ago

United States says Cambodian accusations all false

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Cambodia rejected government accusations of interference as “inaccurate, misleading and baseless” on Tuesday, and called for the immediate release of opposition leader Kem Sokha.

The government of Prime Minister Hun Sen has charged Kem Sokha with treason, accusing him of conspiring to take power with the help of the United States, which has become an increasing target of Hun Sen’s rhetoric.

“On dozens of occasions over the past year, the United States has been subject to intentionally inaccurate, misleading and baseless accusations,” Ambassador William Heidt said in a statement.

“All of the accusations you have heard in recent weeks about the United States - every one of them - are false,” he said.

Heidt called for the immediate release of Kem Sokha. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
