April 27, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-World Bank pledges $90 million for Cambodia education

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHNOM PENH, April 27 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Friday said it approved $90 million in financing to improve Cambodia’s higher education and research.

* The World Bank says the money will go to fund the Higher Education Institutions Capacity Improvement Project for a period of six years, and is aimed at improving the quality of education and research at targeted institutions, broaden access to higher education, and improve governance

* Project will focus on science, technology, engineering, mathematics and agriculture, to equip Cambodian graduates with more relevant and transferable skills that can support the country transition from a labour-intensive economy to one that’s driven by knowledge.

* The project’s five key activities include: providing research funds in the priority subject areas; expanding classrooms and laboratories; building dormitories for students from poor households and remote areas, as well as females; strengthening quality assurance and information systems; and to work with international partners to improve the curriculum and methodology of the priority subject areas (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul, Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

