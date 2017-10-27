FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Cameco posts third-quarter loss
October 27, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Miner Cameco posts third-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Cameco Corp on Friday reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by weak uranium prices.

The company, one of the world’s largest uranium producers, reported a net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders of C$124 million ($96 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$142 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped 27.5 percent to C$486 million. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

