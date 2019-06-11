Cameroon's Sonara refinery offline for a year after fire - government

DOUALA, June 11 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s 42,000-barrel-per-day Sonara oil refinery will be shut for a year following a fire earlier this month, a spokesman for the ministry of commerce told Reuters on Tuesday.

Operations came to a halt at the country’s only refinery in Limbe this month after a storage tank exploded.

Sonara <C}RO7309414019> produces 20 percent of Cameroon’s gasoline demand, the rest of which is imported, said ministry spokesman Eric Epoune. It also supplies to other countries in the region, including Nigeria, Togo and Ghana, according to its website.

Epoune said extra imports will cover the shortfall and that a fuel shortage will be avoided. (Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Edward McAllister)