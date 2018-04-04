FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated a day ago

European tourists were not kidnapped in Cameroon - tour operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, April 4 (Reuters) - A group of European tourists travelling in southwest Cameroon were not kidnapped, their Swiss tour operator said on Wednesday, contradicting government reports that separatist militants had held them hostage.

A government spokesman said the Cameroonian army freed 18 hostages, including seven Swiss and five Italian nationals. But tour group African Adventures said they were simply stopped by armed individuals and had already been allowed to continue their journey when special forces arrived. (Reporting by Edward McAllister Editing by Joe Bavier and Robin Pomeroy)

