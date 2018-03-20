FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Tunisian engineer killed by kidnappers in southwest Cameroon - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, March 20 (Reuters) - A Tunisian engineer was killed by his kidnappers in Anglophone Southwest Cameroon and his body was recovered in a rescue operation on Monday, Cameroon’s government said.

Government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement that another Tunisian engineer and two Cameroonian technicians kidnapped last week while working for the Tunisian road construction company Soroubat were rescued during the operation.

Reporting By Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister

