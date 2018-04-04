FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 4, 2018 / 10:05 AM / in 17 hours

Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages in Anglophone region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, April 4 (Reuters) - Cameroon security forces freed 18 hostages kidnapped in the restive Southwest region, including seven Swiss and five Italian nationals, the government spokesman said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary said the 18 individuals who were freed on Monday, including six Cameroonian municipal officials, had been kidnapped by “terrorists”, a term typically used by the government to refer to Anglophone separatists.

Reporting By Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Edward McAllister

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.