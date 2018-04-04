Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages in Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, April 4 (Reuters) - Cameroon security forces freed 18 hostages kidnapped in the restive Southwest region, including seven Swiss and five Italian nationals, the government spokesman said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary said the 18 individuals who were freed on Monday, including six Cameroonian municipal officials, had been kidnapped by “terrorists”, a term typically used by the government to refer to Anglophone separatists.