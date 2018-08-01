FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Campari H1 sales rise 5.4 pct lifted by Aperol drinks in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Revenue at Italian beverage group Campari rose 5.4 percent on an organic basis in the first half of the year, as sales accelerated in the second quarter.

Strong demand for the group’s bright-orange Aperol liqueur, used in many fashionable cocktails, and other high-margin brands such as Grand Marnier boosted profitability.

Aperol sales were up 24.7 percent in the first half of the year, fuelled by sales in its core markets and in the United States, where the liqueur is a newcomer on bar counters.

Gross profit came in at 471.9 million euros ($551 million), with a margin on sales of 60.6 percent, up from 58.4 percent in the first half of last year.

$1 = 0.8565 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
