Campari starts 2019 with 10 pct organic sales jump

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian beverage group Campari rose 9.6 percent on organic basis in the first quarter driven by a good performance of the company’s high-margin brands and a recovery in some emerging market.

The figure marks a solid start for the year compared with 2018 when sales increased on an organic basis by 2.2 percent between January and March.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose to 72.4 million euros ($81.07 million), equal to 19.6 percent on sales, with an improvement compared with a EBIT margin of 18.2 percent in the same period last year.