Earnings Season
November 6, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Campari's sales growth accelerates on strong Aperol demand

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Campari said its organic sales rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in the first nine months, accelerating from a 5.4 percent increase in the first half.

Revenue growth was led by strong demand for the group’s orange liqueur Aperol, whose sales soared 31 percent in the January-September period.

Adjusted operating profit came in at 259.2 million euros between January and September, with a margin of 21.6 percent on sales up from 20.9 percent in the same period of 2017.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.