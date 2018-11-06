Campari's sales growth accelerates on strong Aperol demand

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Campari said its organic sales rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in the first nine months, accelerating from a 5.4 percent increase in the first half.

Revenue growth was led by strong demand for the group’s orange liqueur Aperol, whose sales soared 31 percent in the January-September period.

Adjusted operating profit came in at 259.2 million euros between January and September, with a margin of 21.6 percent on sales up from 20.9 percent in the same period of 2017.