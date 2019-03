MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Campari said on Tuesday its sales rose 5.3 percent on an organic basis in the full year, slowing down from a 6.6 percent growth rate in the first nine months of the year.

Sales came in at 1.71 billion euros last year driven by a strong demand for Campari’s orange liqueur Aperol. Organic sales strip out currency swings or any purchase or sale of assets.