UPDATE 1-Campari's weak Q4 sales triggers profit taking on stock

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari on Thursday reported a 4.1% fall in like-for-like sales in 2020 as the second wave of the coronavirus took its toll on the group’s high-margin aperitif business in the final part of the year.

Many European countries have put in place severe restrictions after the summer, denting both beverage consumption in restaurants and bars -- or the on-premise business -- and tourists spending.

Between October and December, like-for-like sales, which means stripping out currency swings and any acquisitions or sales of assets, were down 7% after growing in the third quarter, the Milan-based group said.

A weak fourth quarter meant flat or negative performance in the whole 2020 for signature beverages, including orange aperitif Aperol and red bitter Campari.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 21.1% year-on-year to 322 million euros ($388.40 million). EBIT margin on sales, which is an indicator of profitability, came in at 18.2%, down from 22.1% in 2019.

The lacklustre performance in the final part of last year and a bigger than expected fall in operating profit prompted profit taking on the stock, which recently touched a multi-month high at 10 euros, a Milan-based trader said.

Shares in the group added to losses after results, falling 4.4% to 9.33 euros by 1118 GMT.