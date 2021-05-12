Goldman Sachs selling 3.7 million Campari shares linked to stock option plans

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is selling 3.7 million shares in Italy’s Campari owned by several employees of the beverage group following the exercise of their stock options, the group said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Campari said the shares on sale were equal to 0.3% of the beverage group’s capital and added the transaction will be carried out through Goldman Sachs “to ensure an orderly process”.

Under the transaction, Campari Chief Executive Robert Kunze-Concewitz will sell 1.17 million shares in the group and Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini will sell 816,802 shares, Campari said.

The bookrunner said the price range at which it was selling the shares was between 9.96 and 10.03 euros apiece.

The shares closed at 10.16 euros.