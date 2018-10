BOSTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb on Monday called Campbell Soup an “iconic asset” and attractive takeover target that could fetch as much as $58 per share. Campbell could “attract multiple buyers and could fetch 14-15x EBITDA, implying $52 to $58 per share,” Loeb said in a presentation released on Monday. That would mark a 58 percent premium over Friday’s closing share price.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama