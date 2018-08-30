Campbell Soup to sell international and Fresh units -WSJ

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co has decided to sell its international businesses and Fresh refrigerated-foods unit, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Thursday, following a months-long strategic review and pressure from hedge fund investors to sell the whole company.

The Journal said the two businesses to be sold currently bring in $2.1 billion in annual revenue under brands including Bolthouse Farms, Arnott’s and Kelsen. (Reporting by Harry Brumpton and Aishwarya Venugopal Editing by Bill Rigby and Patrick Graham)