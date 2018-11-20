Company News
November 20, 2018 / 12:54 PM / in 2 hours

Campbell Soup quarterly profit tumbles 29 percent

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co on Tuesday reported a 29-percent decline in quarterly earnings, hurt by higher input and supply chain costs and increased promotional spending.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $194 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 28, from $275 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Campbell said net sales jumped about 25 percent to $2.69 billion, boosted by its recent acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods. Organic sales fell 3 percent. (Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.