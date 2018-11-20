Campbell Soup quarterly profit tumbles 29 percent

CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co on Tuesday reported a 29-percent decline in quarterly earnings, hurt by higher input and supply chain costs and increased promotional spending.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $194 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 28, from $275 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Campbell said net sales jumped about 25 percent to $2.69 billion, boosted by its recent acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods. Organic sales fell 3 percent. (Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Nick Zieminski)