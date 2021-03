March 10 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, hurt by declines at its foodservices segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose 5.4% to $2.28 billion in the second quarter, but missed estimates of $2.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)