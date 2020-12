Dec 9 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by a rise in shoppers stockpiling its soups and snacks in preparation for winter and an extended at-home confinement due to COVID-19 curbs.

Net sales rose 7.2% to $2.34 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)