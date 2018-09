Sept 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC on Friday said it nominated a slate of directors to replace Campbell Soup Co’s entire board.

Third Point, which owns a 5.65 percent stake in Campbell Soup, said the outcome of the company’s recent strategic review was disappointing and was evidence that its board is unable to take the action needed to address the soup maker’s problems. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)