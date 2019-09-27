From soup to buts: Fed Circ revives Campbell’s design patent challenge

A split federal appeals court on Thursday revived part of Campbell’s Soup’s challenge to two design patents on vertical display racks used in supermarkets.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board had erred in finding that the ornamental design of Gamon Plus’ “Gravity Feed Dispenser Display,” patented in 2009 and 2010, was substantially different from a design patent issued a decade earlier to a different inventor, Arthur Linz.

