MONTREAL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co’s chief executive on Wednesday said crude by rail shipments may help earnings during the first three months of 2020, despite softening demand for freight services.

CN, Canada’s largest railroad, is ramping up its service following a crippling eight-day strike that ended last week, as it cuts jobs to meet softer economic conditions and less demand for freight services. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)