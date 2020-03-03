CN Rail faces grain export backlog of 10,000 carloads -CEO

MONTREAL, March 3 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co lost capacity equivalent to 10,000 carloads or 1 million tonnes of grain exports in February due to rail blockades by protesters opposed to a pipeline project, Chief Executive Jean-Jacques Ruest said on Tuesday.

Activists disrupted passenger and freight traffic last month to show solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people, who are seeking to stop TC Energy Corp’s Coastal GasLink pipeline from being built across their land.

“In the case of CN we lost the equivalent of 10,000 carloads, or roughly one million tonnes,” Ruest said in an interview. “Of all the supply chains the one that will take the longest (to recover) is the grain export.” (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese)