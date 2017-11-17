FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's CN Rail hiring thousands as shipments surge
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
Business
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 9:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's CN Rail hiring thousands as shipments surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/MONTREAL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co plans to extend its biggest hiring blitz in three years into 2018, as it scrambles to catch up with surging shipments and fill vacancies, a vice-president with Canada’s biggest freight railroad said on Friday.

The hiring spree, including some 3,500 workers through this year and plans for at least 2,000 more in 2018, reflects a resurgent economy and stiffer competition from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The 5,500 new hires represent nearly one-quarter of CN’s total workforce, and include roughly 1,700 new positions over the two-year period. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.