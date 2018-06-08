Canadian National Railway to invest C$130 mln in Manitoba

June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said on Friday it would invest about C$130 million ($99.85 million) in Manitoba province to improve and expand its rail network.

Earlier this week, the rail operator said it would invest about C$340 million in British Columbia.

The investments are part of Canadian National Railway’s C$3.4 billion capital program for 2018.

Canadian rail operators have been trying to unclog rail bottlenecks that left commodities trapped in landlocked western provinces this winter.

The country’s largest railways are offering C$15,000 signing bonuses for experienced workers who can hit the rails right away and get trains moving. ($1 = 1.3020 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)